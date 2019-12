Cardi B Just Provided Winter’s Most Surprising Outfit Inspiration

The courtroom outfit has long been a subject of fascination. Historically, defendants and plaintiffs alike wear muted, pared-down pieces of clothing to appear solemn in front of the judge and jury, with some major exceptions — like Naomi Campbell's Azzedine Alaïa dress , and Lindsay Lohan's manicure that was a literal “Eff You” to the judge. Now the courtroom outfit has become akin to a red carpet moment. It's a way for celebrities to act as their own historians, turning every public moment into a photo opp, a headline, a chapter in their memoir, or a visual flashcard about their narrative which they want to control.