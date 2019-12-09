Serena Williams Takes On 2019’s Biggest Hair Trend, Yacht-Style

Tennis season may be over, but that’s not stopping Serena Williams from making money moves. And like the queen that she is, she’s doing it with a brand new hairstyle.
In celebration of her pop-up shop in Miami for Art Basel, Williams posted two new photos of her brand new, ultra-long blonde ombré ponytail on Instagram, InStyle reports. The wavy pony features a gorgeous transition from dark brown into a golden blonde that reaches all the way down to her bottom. Williams debuted the new look while standing on the bow of a yacht.
“I ain’t got Yacht type,” Williams captioned the post.
Many fans celebrated the new hair, including model Gigi Hadid, who commented “Yes” on the post.
While the full-length ponytail is new, Williams' love for fashion and beauty is not. Earlier this year when she was on the cover of Sports Illustrated for the magazine’s “Fashionable 50” issue, Williams said she has always used fashion as a way to feel confident both on and off the court.
“I always try to make a statement when I walk out on the court — to be bold and to be unique and to kind of transcend,” said Williams. “I always try to send the message of just being confident and being fierce.”
The fierceness of a long ponytail has been a 2019 trend that many celebrities have rocked. The list includes Katie Holmes, Queen Latifa, Tessa Thompson, and Kacey Musgraves. And we can’t forget that Ariana Grande has always given us long ponytails for the gods.
What better way to wrap up the 2019 long ponytail trend than getting one from the tennis queen herself? As for 2020 hairstyles, we expect to see a lot more bobs on the horizon.
