Dior has finally arrived stateside, with fireworks — literally. The Men’s 2020 runway show, which took place during Art Basel in Miami, was attended by celebrities in their most art-meets-fashion getups: Kim Kardashian West, for one, took the opportunity to style four different snake prints in one outfit; meanwhile, Canadian musician Orville Peck rolled up in head-to-toe logos and his signature cowboy hat face mask. And last, but certainly not least, there was Brienne of Tarth, err, Gwendoline Christie who, as per usual, showed everyone up — including Kim and her copious amounts of snakeskin — just by existing.
The Fall 2020 show, led by designer Kim Jones, marks the first time that the French fashion house has shown a men’s collection in the US. It was a collaboration between Jones and formerly retired Stüssy designer, Shawn Stussy, and the result was a smorgasbord of aesthetics. Think Palm Beach tourist meets tailored Frenchman, if vacation-goers wore saddle bag fanny packs and businessmen donned leather cargo shorts. Also included in the 49-piece collection were striped knits in shades from the ‘70s, multicoloured boutonnieres, and backpacks meant to be worn on the front. So... frontpacks?
The main event, though — other than Bella Hadid taking glamour shots backstage and Kate Moss’s Fair Isle beret — arrived on the runway in the form of a single pair of Dior x Air Jordan 1’s, the likes of which will surely result in a long line of hypebeasts outside of the brand’s Soho store.
All in all, Kim Jones, Shawn Stussy, and the rest of the men’s team at Dior can rest easy for a while knowing that they successfully pulled the damn thing off. Given that it’s Art Basel in Miami Beach, though, it’s far more likely that they won’t be getting any sleep at all.
