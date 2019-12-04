Jennifer Aniston Hosted A Very Unconventional Friendsgiving

When Jimmy Kimmel isn't in the middle of a prank war with John Krasinski, he's bickering about Thanksgiving with Jennifer Aniston. Back in 2018, Kimmel called the actress out on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for hosting her annual Friendsgiving the day before his Thanksgiving celebration, which basically meant he ended up eating the same exact meal twice. This time around, he had a special request, and Aniston obliged with some choice words.
"I said [to Aniston] in what I thought was a nice way, ‘I know you love Mexican food … maybe Mexican food would be a nice thing for you to serve at Friendsgiving,'" he recounted during his appearance on Ellen on Tuesday. "She didn’t take it that well."
However, she did take him up on it, posting a photo on Instagram of her putting enchiladas into the oven, as well as the label "Jimmy's F**king Enchiladas."
"Muchas gracias. This is a tremendous victory for me and for every American who believes turkey belongs on Thursdays," he commented on the post, adding, "#noturkeyforFriendsgiving."
Despite Aniston's reluctance, Kimmel told host Ellen DeGeneres that the enchiladas were actually a huge hit.
"Everyone wanted the enchiladas!" he said. "I only got one enchilada because everyone else ate my enchiladas!"
Perhaps Aniston's frustration comes not from the ask itself, but from the fact that she's forever associated with nontraditional Thanksgiving food thanks to her role as Rachel on Friends. In one of the series' many Thanksgiving episodes, Rachel misreads a recipe and ends up making a trifle of berries, beef, and cream.
Kimmel better watch out, because the next time he complains, he could always end up with that on his plate.
