The Bachelor‘s Bekah Martinez Is Thankful For Life, Love & A Shameless Plug For Her Second Pregnancy

Martinez first revealed her pregnancy on a Thanksgiving episode of her podcast, Chatty Broads. “Yes, I’m pregnant again!” she said. “I was gonna do this whole thing of weaving it in, like, 'Thankful for life and thankful for love.’ Whatever, this is a shameless plug for my second pregnancy.” Martinez gave birth to Ruth Ray De La Luz, her first child with Leonard, in February. The couple dated for three months before Martinez learned she was pregnant.