The Bachelor‘s Bekah Martinez Is Thankful For Life, Love & A Shameless Plug For Her Second Pregnancy
The Bachelor’s Bekah Martinez has a lot to be thankful for this year. Aside from the obvious — that she dodged a bullet on national television with Arie Luyendyk — she shared on Instagram Friday that she is pregnant with her second child.
Martinez posted a snapshot of herself with her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, and their nine-month-old daughter, Ruth. Martinez and Leonard are holding a sonogram. “Thankful,” she captioned the family photo.
Her fellow Bachelor alums immediately jumped to congratulate her. “Yay!!! Congrats you cuties,” wrote Becca Kufrin. Ashley Iaconetti, Tia Booth, Kristina Schulman, and Katie Morton were among others to show Martinez love.
Martinez first revealed her pregnancy on a Thanksgiving episode of her podcast, Chatty Broads. “Yes, I’m pregnant again!” she said. “I was gonna do this whole thing of weaving it in, like, 'Thankful for life and thankful for love.’ Whatever, this is a shameless plug for my second pregnancy.” Martinez gave birth to Ruth Ray De La Luz, her first child with Leonard, in February. The couple dated for three months before Martinez learned she was pregnant.
On and off TV, Martinez has earned a reputation in Bachelor Nation for keeping it real about everything from issues like gun violence to the less-than-glamorous aspects of fame. Most recently, Bachelor Nation criticized Martinez for discussing her experiences using “the pull-out method” of contraception on an episode of her podcast.
Martinez apologized for inadvertently promoting the method and shared a link to Planned Parenthood’s list of birth control options. But, she also joked, “you should probably not use me as an example for avoiding pregnancy.”
Martinez has admitted how scared she was when she unexpectedly learned she was pregnant for the first time in 2018. But now, she has said she and Leonard are in a much more solid place.
“A year ago we were moving in together, I was pregnant, Gray’s gym was under construction, and things were kind of scary,” she wrote in a September post. “Now we’re moving into our first home, we’ve got the most perfect daughter, [Gray] is thriving and there’s so much excitement on the horizon.”
