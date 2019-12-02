Fans are speculating again that Zendaya and Jacob Elordi are dating. There’s zero confirmation or hard evidence, but they sure do seem to be spending some time together.
The pair ventured out together in Australia over the Thanksgiving holiday. While there has yet to be any damning photo evidence of PDA, it appears that Elordi took the opportunity to introduce Zendaya to his parents, according to Us Weekly. Perhaps it was just a happy coincidence, and they were just hanging out because they were both in town to attend the GQ Men of the Year Awards. Was this a suggestion that things may be getting serious? Or simply a nice gesture since Zendaya was missing out on spending the holiday in the States?
Whatever the reason, fans seemed very excited to see them together.
“Zendaya with Jacob and his parents WOW,” wrote a Twitter user who captured a shot of them walking together.
Zendaya with Jacob and his parents WOW 😍 pic.twitter.com/BPWckpnVeg— jess✨ (@baddbyee) November 29, 2019
Zendaya and Elordi were also captured on TikTok taking the train together.
zendaya and jacob elordi are in sydney right now catching a TRAIN,,,, A TRAIN oh my god pic.twitter.com/fM3W6S3XKU— shae (@Iightsupwallows) November 28, 2019
Dating rumours first started when Zendaya and Elordi were seen together in Greece on August 30, presumably on vacation for Zendaya’s birthday. There was no PDA then either, but one eyewitness claimed that they seemed “cozy” and “flirty.” Rumours were furthered by another sighting of the pair together in L.A. on a low-key movie date in October. While there’s no information about when filming for Euphoria season 2 will start, it seems that Zendaya and Elordi are spending their free time together. Reps for both stars did not immediately reply to Refinery29’s request for comment.
On the other hand, Zendaya and Elordi were technically both in Australia for work. Both actors attended the GQ awards, where Zendaya received the Woman of the Year Award. They also did not walk the red carpet together. Whatever the situation may be, Zendaya gave an acceptance speech that suggests she’s happy to live in the moment.
“Sometimes I work so much it can take over my life and I forget to be present in these kinds of moments where you can look around the room and just take it in, you know. And just be happy, and just be alive for a second...Please, everyone, take a look around at just how beautiful everything is,” Zendaya said via Us Weekly.
Keep finding your happiness, Zendaya, wherever it may be!
