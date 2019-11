After Gabrielle Union’s Firing From America’s Got Talent, Ellen Pompeo & Ariana Grande Speak Out

In another incident, Union was reportedly subject to racist criticism about her appearance — specifically, that her hair was “too black.” Variety’s source said that she had received such criticism over “half a dozen times.” These incidents were only a few recounted by sources to Variety recounted.“‘America’s Got Talent’ has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show. The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT’s enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously,” NBC told Variety in a statement. Refinery29 has reached out to Union’s representatives for a statement. So far, Union has only tweeted her thanks for the support following this story breaking.