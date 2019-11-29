After Gabrielle Union’s Firing From America’s Got Talent, Ellen Pompeo & Ariana Grande Speak Out

“‘America’s Got Talent’ has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show. The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT’s enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously,” NBC told Variety in a statement. Refinery29 has reached out to Union’s representatives for a statement. So far, Union has only tweeted her thanks for the support following this story breaking.
So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone... you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever ❤— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 28, 2019
“Men lie, Women lie, numbers don’t” Over this past year I’ve been approached by many people saying that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason they’ve started watching #AGT or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show.— DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 27, 2019
So when i got the news that my wife was being fired—my first question was obviously why!? Iam still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture.— DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 27, 2019
It’s unfortunate that @nbc the same network that protected disgusting men like Matt Lauer and punished women for speaking out or not putting up with it...has not changed their practices or culture. I support @itsgabrielleu commitment to speaking up to injustice. It takes courage— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) November 28, 2019
this is a teaching moment..It’s important..white girls I’m talking to you..whether you truly understand what racial injustice is or not..that you stand with your sisters on the front lines. Don’t cut side deals & don’t not get involved because it isn’t your issue..because it is— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) November 28, 2019
Workplace cultures will continue to be toxic until there is unity and solidarity among all women. If you go for self in these moments you undermine the work we are out here trying to do. Obviously this network feels like they can operate like this and it’s okay.— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) November 28, 2019
With that said GIRLS....instead of wack jugglers and messy Simon Cowell watch @ReeseW and Jennifer Anniston in The Morning Show!! Soooo much better. Hard to believe these networks are still getting away with this. Our work continues @itsgabrielleu ❤️— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) November 28, 2019
Also I feel important to mention our problems on the Greys set and every set has them...some kind of issue ...there’s lots of people in a workplace.. point is... exec producers and the NETWORK @abc cared enough to help us make change support is crucial.— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) November 28, 2019
thank you for this @EllenPompeo. be better @nbc. we’re with you @itsgabrielleu. 🖤 https://t.co/UMfcqJZ46w— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 28, 2019
Thank you @itsgabrielleu for speaking up for what's right. https://t.co/g3LYIvXd5H— TIME'S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) November 28, 2019