Look at her now. Selena Gomez made sure all eyes were on her for her highly-anticipated return to the American Music Awards stage. The singer pulled out all the stops to open the 2019 show: new hair, new music, and more discreetly: a giant new tattoo.
While the ink wasn't visible in the neon-green mini she wore on the red carpet, Gomez took to Instagram to share her new design with fans. Her post, which shows various behind-the-scenes polaroids of the big day, shows Gomez sliding up her robe to reveal a massive new thigh tattoo.
Advertisement
The ink features praying hands with a long rosary descending down her leg. “AMAs day.. more to come,” she captioned the post, tagging NYC-based tattoo artist Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy.
Bang Bang shared another set of photos showing Gomez getting inked, writing in his Instagram caption: “For the wonderful @selenagomez thank you for the trust #housecall.” The tattoo artist, who has worked with the singer for six to seven years, confirmed to Refinery29 that the ink job was done after her AMA's rehearsal on Thursday evening and it took around five hours to complete.
The tattoo artist told Refinery29 that he actually tried out different areas on Gomez's leg before they settled on her upper thigh and hip. "I wanted to find a spot that it would land and would look really unique to her," he shares. "So we played with a couple of areas on her leg, and that's where she loved it the most."
This tattoo is the latest addition to Gomez’s extensive collection, including the recent matching tats she had done with best friend, Julia Michaels. The duo got arrows that point outward on their lower thumbs so that when they hold hands the arrows point toward each other. “It’s tatted… my arrow points to you forever,” wrote Gomez on Instagram.
Gomez hasn't yet shared the significance of her most recent ink, but it wouldn't be a stretch to assume it's rooted in her Christian faith, which she has been very open about with fans — especially leading up to her return to music. Just last month, the singer shared a screenshot of a faith-filled note of gratitude that was written on her phone.
Advertisement
While Bang Bang told us that Gomez didn't disclose the inspiration to him, he says they're usually on the same page when it comes to the designs. "In conversations that I've had with her, I feel like I relate a lot to her inspiration without her telling me exactly what it is." Judging by Gomez's enthusiasm for her new ink, it looks like he nailed it.
Related Content:
Advertisement