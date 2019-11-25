If it’s true that the couple who slays the holidays together stays together, then Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott might be in it for the long haul. Having already gone on a date to his brother J.D. Scott's Halloween wedding, the new couple is getting ready to tackle Christmas. For their first one together, the New Girl and the Property Brother have already come up with a tradition that should be music to your ears.
This year, the HGTV star told People that Deschanel will take part in the Scott family's annual Christmas caroling. Not only that, she's going to play an important role in their choir. “She is leading that mix,” Scott said.
No surprise really, since Deschanel is the lead singer of the band She & Him, who just so happen to be heading out on a holiday tour. Deschanel can think of this festive road trip with her duet partner M.Ward as a warm-up for the big day. Not that Scott thinks she needs it. “We’re good singers and whatnot, but she is a professional,” he told People. “[This year] it is going to be a full performance with separate acts.”
Their caroling is also a sweet reminder of how they first met, which was while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke in August. “It’s sometimes a little weird when you just get thrust on camera with people you’ve never met before," Jonathan told Hollywood Life back in September. "But we just clicked."
“We were singing from the moment that we first met,” Scott told People. “The funny thing is I think that we caught her more off guard because Drew and I sang ‘Joy to the World’ during Carpool Karaoke and she heard that and she was like, ‘What?’ She didn’t realize that we could harmonize.”
Now the new couple will get to see if they can recreate that same magic outside of the carpool.
