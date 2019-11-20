Halsey Admits To Being Pregnant (With Pancakes)

What does a girl have to do to eat pancakes in peace? Halsey found herself screaming this question to the sky on Monday after a beach date with new fling Evan Peters had fans over-examining her stomach with suspicions of pregnancy. Nope, no baby in there, just some sneaky pancakes on a gluten-free diet.
Halsey set the record straight on Twitter after she noticed fans buzzing, writing, "Still not pregnant. Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes."
She followed up the tweet by playing into the joke even more, writing, "Is it a boy? Is it a girl? It’s pancakes."
Her frustration is understandable because this is not the first time this year the singer has had to shut down these rumours. First, people thought she was hinting to pregnancy back in February when she posted a cryptic tweet, which she promptly denied. Then, the rumours swirled again in April after she was seen wearing — wait for it — a baggy shirt. The singer once again returned to social media to deny the rumours.
This is especially out of hand considering Halsey has previously opened up about having a miscarriage, telling Rolling Stone in 2016 that she performed just hours after losing the pregnancy.
This is also unnecessary pressure on what appears to be a brand-new relationship with Peters. Halsey and the American Horror Story actor made their Instagram debut over Halloween, posting photos of two different couples costumes: Sonny and Cher as well as "resident goths."
A few days later, the singer appeared on Ellen and confirmed that Peters is her boyfriend moments after getting scared by one of the host's assistants.
"I don’t know what’s scarier though, having to talk about my boyfriend on TV or having that happen," Halsey said.
Scarier than both those things? Pancakes.
