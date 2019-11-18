Victoria Beckham Just Launched A Groundbreaking Skin-Care Product

When Victoria Beckham launched her own eponymous beauty brand back in September, the first products to come to market recalled the fashion designer's makeup signature: the smoky eye. The line of shadow bricks and soot-black liners soon expanded to include skinny lip pencils in six shades of nude, and a universal "bitten" lip tint.
Now that Victoria Beckham Beauty has asserted a clear point of view — namely, clean, sustainable, undeniably posh beauty products, with a personal touch from Beckham's own sensibilities — the brand is ready to venture into the space Beckham has teased, and that we've all been waiting for: skin care. Tomorrow, the Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer, created in partnership with German stem-cell scientist Professor Augustinus Bader, will join the collection.
Advertisement
The collaboration is fitting, as Beckham is one of the many enthusiastic fans of Bader's The Cream — a $265 hydrogel moisturizer created with a patented Trigger Factor Complex to support the body's innate skin-cell renewal processes — and has long dreamt of working with the researcher for her own product line.
"It's been a dream to develop, with Augustinus, a priming moisturizer that works to improve the health of my skin," Beckham explains in a press release. "[It] gives me that fresh, natural glow that I love."
What makes this Victoria Beckham Beauty moisturizer different from Bader's original The Cream is twofold: both a subtle tweak in formulation and packaging. The Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer is designed to be a moisturizer-primer hybrid, with the Augustinus Bader-patented vitamins, lipids, and amino acid complex to hydrate, plump, and tone the skin while also prepping it for makeup. "It's the first priming moisturizer of its kind to care for your skin cells while also preparing your skin for makeup application," Bader says.
In the directions, Beckham lays out the intended application, explaining that the priming moisturizer is to be used daily, with one to two pumps smoothed evenly over face, neck, and décolleté. The lightweight texture is very similar to The Cream, and can be worn either alone to give a soft glow to bare skin or under makeup, which Beckham says will "enhance the performance of your other products."
Advertisement
Like The Cream, The Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer comes in an airless cylindrical pump that reminds us of a jumbo-sized mascara tube. However, instead of the Bader-signature blue color, it's a glossy black, with a tortoiseshell accent on the cap. As is to be expected, the price tag is up there at $145 for a full-sized 50 ml tube. But hey, that's $120 less than The Cream, and considering the fresh innovation in topical stem-cell technology, it feels like a fair going rate for skin like Victoria Beckham.
Victoria Beckham Beauty By Augustinus Bader Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer, $145 USD, available November 19th at Victoria Beckham Beauty.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Related Content:
Advertisement