If getting tiny tattoos were a sport, Ariana Grande would be in the pro league. The singer has racked up over 30 (notable) pieces of ink and declared girls with tattoos as one of her favourite things in her single, "7 Rings." Just this Thursday, Grande took to Instagram to reveal not one, but two new pieces of ink in her collection.
Done by her go-to artist, Mira Mariah (a.k.a. Girl Knew York), the first piece is the name of one of Grande's dogs, Toulouse, written in cursive beneath her knuckles. "Newest addition to my glove," she wrote. In a (now deleted) clip that followed, Grande also shared a snap of her next tat: leaves and the planet Saturn, which she added to her in-progress glove.
innnn love with @ArianaGrande tattoos ! pic.twitter.com/x0Ji8vFW3X— agustin (@Iustclouds) November 14, 2019
Though Grande just dropped a new set of songs for the holidays by way of a project called Christmas & Chill, we're more excited about confirmation that she has a glove in the works. After all, that can only mean more tattoo inspo from the singer is coming — and we're not complaining.
“girls with tattoos who like getting in troubles”🤯 @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/yMnw6rPHzE— 𝐠𝐢𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐚♡ (fan account) (@protectusariana) November 14, 2019
