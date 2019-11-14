Meghan Markle’s Favourite Skin-Care Brand Just Won A Beauty Innovator Award

The honeymoon phase and new-mom bliss might still be playing a part, but I'm calling it: Meghan Markle's smooth, dewy skin and Krispy-Kreme-glaze glow are likely the result of a damn good skin-care routine — and every good skin-care routine needs the perfect hydrating, yet non-greasy moisturizer.
While I can't confirm the exact cream the Duchess massages into her face every morning (oh, to be a fly on the wall of the master bathroom at Frogmore Cottage), there is one I think she'd really like. The 2019 Beauty Innovator Award-winning Dewy Skin Cream is just as plumping and glow-inducing as the name implies — and it's the latest launch from Tatcha, the Japanese-inspired brand that Markle has professed her love for in the pre-Prince Harry past.
The moisturizer form of the brand's Luminous Dewy Skin Mist (the super-fine facial spritz that another A-list alliterate, Kim Kardashian, swears by) is rich, both in its moisture-locking ingredients like hyaluronic acid, botanical oils, and antioxidant-packed Japanese purple rice and buttery, creamy texture. In short, it's everything my parched winter skin has been craving.
Like other Tatcha creams housed in polished jars, this one comes equipped with a fancy dollhouse-sized gold spoon on top, which I used to scoop the cream from the pot and dab it onto my forehead, cheeks, and chin. Using upward strokes, just like Tatcha instructs, I massaged the cream into my skin and felt instantly soothed by the faint lavender scent — and very impressed by the immediate plumping effect that seemed to happen right before my eyes.
The resulting glow was so good after just the first use, I was inspired to leave the house without any highlighter. You can probably imagine that I'm not looking to share my jar any time soon — but I do hope someone has an extra lying around to send to the Duchess of Sussex. That is, if she doesn't have one already...
Check out the rest of the 2019 Beauty Innovator Award winners.
