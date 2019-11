Meghan Markle’s Favourite Skin-Care Brand Just Won A Beauty Innovator Award

While I can't confirm the exact cream the Duchess massages into her face every morning (oh, to be a fly on the wall of the master bathroom at Frogmore Cottage), there is one I think she'd really like. The 2019 Beauty Innovator Award -winning Dewy Skin Cream is just as plumping and glow-inducing as the name implies — and it's the latest launch from Tatcha, the Japanese-inspired brand that Markle has professed her love for in the pre-Prince Harry past.