Is there such a thing as an EGOTPSMA? Because John Legend just did it. Not only was he the first Black man to hit the jackpot with an EGOT — winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony — he also can now add People's Sexiest Man Alive to list...even if wife Chrissy Teigen isn't exactly treating it with reverence. As soon as the news was announced, the Bring The Funny judge was celebratory, for sure, but she couldn't resist turning it into one big joke.
"my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honour!!!!!" she initially tweeted, followed by an adorable video of their two kids, Luna and Miles, being exactly 0% interested in the news.
"Miles, are you so happy daddy is the sexiest man alive?" Teigen asks in the video. Miles responds with a scream of anguish from his high chair. As for Luna, she was totally indifferent. While she vaguely nodded in response to the question, there were more pressing matters at hand.
"I wanna watch the movie, mom," she replied from the couch.
The kids...do not care pic.twitter.com/kFTp6CyHI3— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019
Teigen's rampage continued. Not only did she change her Twitter bio to "currently sleeping with people's sexiest man alive," she also started blatantly mocking Legend's photoshoot.
oh for fuck's sake baaaaaaahahahahaahah https://t.co/9hwjgY4ydM— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019
However, this doesn't mean she's not a proud Sexiest Man Alive First Lady. The title's announcement each year always comes with a hearty amount of debate, and Teigen is ready to fight for Legend's honour.
I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive. it's my new Starbucks holiday cup— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019
For instance, when host Krystle Baker tweeted "Highly doubt he could throw me over his shoulder when needed, or defend me better than I can," Teigen responded with a succinct, "can I try to throw you."
And now she seems to have settled into mentioning that Legend is People's Sexiest Man Alive at even the most mundane opportunities.
the sexiest man alive just made me a ham sandwich— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019
