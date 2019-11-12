Jessica Alba Just Chopped Her Hair Into A Blunt Lob

Long hair has always been Jessica Alba's M.O. Whether it's styled with effortless beach-y bends or brushed into a deep side part with glossy, Hollywood-glam barrel curls, both her length and shade of golden brunette have stayed pretty constant in recent years. But now, the 38-year-old actress and Honest Beauty founder has taken a giant step out of her comfort zone, chopping a clean six inches off her hair, and showing off a polished lob that skims her collarbone.
Alba debuted her new cut at this weekend's Baby2Baby Gala, and accessorized it to the nines with a pearl-studded headband, diamond earrings, and a white feathered Ralph & Russo gown.
Considering that the entire ensemble was literally dripping with frills, the shiny, shoulder-grazing chop made the perfect complement.
Alba tapped her go-to glam team for the charity event. Makeup artist Monika Blunder created an angelic soft-glow makeup look, punctuated with pale-gold winged shadow. Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero rounded off the look with the polished chop styled straight with a strong center part.
While pearls, crystals, and designer gowns lined with feathers might not be in the cards for any of us this holiday season, we can all get behind the accessory that pulls it all together: a fresh haircut.
