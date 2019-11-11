As the very wise Joan Cusack tells us in the first few minutes of this teen rom-com, snow has the power to bring us together — and so does music. So no surprise the soundtrack to Netflix's Let It Snow is like a warm and cuddly blanket to wrap yourself up in during this Netflix and chill season.
It might even get those sugar plum fairies dancing in your head a little early this year.
From new holiday classics to soon-to-be Christmas party staples, Let It Snow offers up an early reason to pour yourself a mug of hot chocolate with all the tiny marshmallows.
It might even get those sugar plum fairies dancing in your head a little early this year.
From new holiday classics to soon-to-be Christmas party staples, Let It Snow offers up an early reason to pour yourself a mug of hot chocolate with all the tiny marshmallows.
The movie, which is a Gen-Z play on Love Actually based on the 2008 book Let It Snow: Three Holiday Romances, may have dropped weeks before Thanksgiving, but is it ever too early to start listening to Christmas music? Well, not according to those radio stations that started playing holiday tunes on All Hallows Eve.
So add these songs to your holiday playlist now and get ready for a Waffle House dance party. Let it snow, indeed.