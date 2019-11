As the very wise Joan Cusack tells us in the first few minutes of this teen rom-com, snow has the power to bring us together — and so does music. So no surprise the soundtrack to Netflix's Let It Snow is like a warm and cuddly blanket to wrap yourself up in during this Netflix and chill season.It might even get those sugar plum fairies dancing in your head a little early this year.From new holiday classics to soon-to-be Christmas party staples, Let It Snow offers up an early reason to pour yourself a mug of hot chocolate with all the tiny marshmallows.