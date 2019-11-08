Kristin Cavallari Just Chopped Her Into A Chin-Skimming Bob

Since the early days of Laguna Beach, Kristin Cavallari's hair has gone through a major glow up. Blame the time period (and the short-lived reign of the Bump-It) or her move from the California beach to a family farm in Nashville, but Cavallari has since ditched the heavy side bangs and chunky bleach highlights, making a polished lob with soft, shiny waves her signature hairstyle 2.0.
That easy mid-length lob has seen a good run, but the Very Cavallari star just made a drastic hair transformation ahead of 2020: chopping her hair into a fresh blunt, jawline-length bob — for sure the shortest cut she's ever had.
The reality-show star and Uncommon James founder debuted her new look on Instagram while on vacation with her husband, Jay Cutler, and a few close friends in Florence, Italy. Given the location, there are other notable features in Cavallari's most recent post — like her romantic floral maxi dress and the scenic backdrop of a cobblestone street — but the razor-sharp haircut is the real standout.
In the photo, Cavallari called out her hairstylist Cody Smith who, according to Instagram, was a part of the international group getaway, along with Cavallari's friend and longtime colourist, dpHue founder Justin Anderson. It seems as if Anderson may have given Cavallari a little touch-up, too, considering her blonde bob looks especially bright. Then again, that could all be thanks to the dim glow of the Firenze streets during golden hour...
