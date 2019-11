Here’s Matthew McConaughey Taking His First Instagram Selfie With 3,000 People

He may not break the internet like Jennifer Aniston (she literally broke a Guinness World Record ) but Matthew McConaughey has also joined Instagram. A few days ago, the actor posted his first ever video on the social media platform. Then, Thursday night when he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host helped him complete another bucket list item and then some: The two took a selfie along with 3,000 University Of Texas at Austin students in the audience.