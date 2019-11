Earlier this week, Chrissy Teigen's father Ron Teigen Sr. filed for divorce from her mother Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen , according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly . It appears they separated in January 2017, citing "irreconcilable differences." While Teigen has not addressed the split in an official statement, Vanity Fair reporter Karen Valby says the two discussed the divorce during Teigen's recent Vanity Fair cover . While the article itself does not mention the split, Valdy later tweeted that Teigen revealed she joked "Two Christmases!" when her parents told her the news.