Meghan Markle Just Got The Perfect Pre-Winter Haircut

If you have long hair, it's normal for a subtle trim to go unnoticed; that's kind of your intention, after all. You go into the salon to clean up the dead ends, tighten your face-framing strands, and relish in the feeling of a fresh cut — even if it looks exactly the same to everyone else. That is, unless you're Meghan Markle.
As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid their respects at the Field of Remembrance service at Westminster Abbey this morning, Markle looked positively regal and polished — down to her navy teddy coat and chic matching fascinator. Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed that the Duchess was also showing off bouncy, freshly dusted ends. Her long waves are now a good three inches shorter than her press appearances from October, specifically her outing at the One Young World Summit in London.
Advertisement
As a true trim, the new cut stays in Markle's comfort zone: long, center-parted, and styled with loose barrel waves. While we love a classic Meghan Markle updo — like the '60s-style bouffant bun she wore recently — this softer, delicately-curled hairstyle felt especially appropriate for today's outdoor ceremony and the impending cold front.
Plus, even under the fascinator, it's clear that Markle's strands are bouncier and more voluminous than ever — which has us itching to book the same trim we've been putting off all fall.
Related Content:
Advertisement