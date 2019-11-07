Because let me tell you this: I know some straight men who don’t love being single either. I have met them. In real life. They have also been hurt and are scared that it might happen again. They are also anxious about their futures. They say they're happy on their own but worry about being judged for sleeping around. They are also looking on as their friends get married and questioning whether that’s what they really want. They just don’t talk about it so openly. They aren’t having labels thrown at them to validate their experience and their feelings don’t become grist for the media’s content mill.