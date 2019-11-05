Story from Entertainment

Bachelor Creator Mike Fleiss Reunites With His Wife Laura After Domestic Abuse Claims

Alexis Reliford
Photo: J Carter Rinaldi/FilmMagic.
Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss and his wife, Laura, have reconciled months after news of a restraining order and claims of domestic abuse came out in divorce court documents. Laura addressed this incident in a series of tweets following the announcement of their reconciliation. 
"Over the summer, my husband and I went through a challenging time, as all marriages do,” Laura wrote. “There was an emotionally charged incident in which we fought over a phone and both exhibited immature and irresponsible behaviour. This situation led to making rash decisions we both regret.”
Mike filed for divorce in July after five years of marriage. The two tied the knot in 2014 in a ceremony officiated by Bachelor host Chris Harrison and are also parents to a four-year-old son. A few days before Mike filed for divorce, Laura detailed an incident that allegedly occurred during an argument about her second pregnancy in documents requesting an emergency domestic violence restraining order against Mike.
With her tweets, Laura wanted to correct “erroneous reporting” that her husband intentionally tried to hurt her and noted that they both hold “full responsibility for our actions.” She also said that they are working to repair the damage to their relationship and family with professional help.
Mike cosigned his wife’s sentiments in a tweet of his own and thanked Bachelor Nation for their support. 
“I love my wife and am grateful for this opportunity to work on our marriage,” he wrote.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224 for confidential support.
