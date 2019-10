10 Types Of Domestic Abuse We Need To Talk About More

"If you were to ask most people to visualize what a [domestic abuse] survivor looks like, they'll start talking about broken bones, black eyes, cuts, and bruises," says Kelly Coyne, vice president of domestic shelters for Safe Horizon . "And while that's definitely a reality of domestic violence, I'd say, more often than not, abusive relationships really start with power and control issues." And sadly, this type of abuse can be hard to spot, and even harder to get people to pay attention to.