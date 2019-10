Kylie Jenner Is Bringing Rise & Shine To Her Makeup Empire

Kylie Jenner went viral once again last week — and not because of a magazine cover or Lip Kit launch. It all started with a YouTube video tour of the Kylie Cosmetics office that showed Jenner waking daughter Stormi up from a nap by singing the words, "Rise and shine." The tune lasted just a few seconds, but that was enough for it to take on a life of its own, getting remixed into a pop song , covered by celebrities including Ariana Grande , and overall becoming a meme sensation.