How To Be A VSCO Girl For Halloween Without Spending All Your Money

Like most things popularized on TikTok, VSCO girls seemed to pop up overnight. Or, at least the term for them did. They may have existed for much longer — recognized by their breezy, "California casual" style that is actually super expensive to replicate. They were eventually deemed VSCO girls because many of them use the photo-editing app VSCO, which is known for its beachy-vibe photo filters. But you don't have to be on VSCO to be a VSCO girl, and you can even be a temporary one with a VSCO girl Halloween costume.
Fox Business reported that it can cost upwards of $200 to stay on trend with the VSCO girls who rep a lot of pricey name brand products while also looking chill and casual and like they're not even trying. If you're just interested in dipping into the world for Halloween, there are ways to do it on a budget. Not all of us have that YouTube or Instagram #sponcon money, you know?
Tread carefully, though, because once you know exactly what goes into making a VSCO girl a VSCO girl, you'll start seeing them everywhere. And you may find out that you're part VSCO girl as well. I show at least five of the, like, 12 most common VSCO girl traits. It's okay, it happens to the best of us, and it'll make putting this costume together that much easier.