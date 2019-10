Okay, friends. Come close to the screen because we have a lot of information to get through and we're going to do it fast. Rihanna Robyn Fenty just made history again. And no, it's not related to her upending the beauty industry with Fenty Beauty (though she did set a new standard for what a foundation shade range should look like). Nor is it the groundbreaking deal she secured with Amazon to show her Savage x Fenty show in 200 countries around the world, killing the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the process. It's not even her LVMH-backed clothing and accessories line, Fenty , that disrupted the way we shop for luxury items. It all centers around her latest Vogue cover.