Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who welcomed their third child earlier this summer, multiple reports have confirmed.
Back in May, Lively debuted her baby bump in a snug yellow dress at the premiere of Reynolds’ film Pokémon: Detective Pikachu. The baby is about two months old now, a source told Us Weekly.
On October 3, Reynolds shared a selfie of himself and Lively on Instagram stories during their parents’ night out meal at TAK Room in New York City. In August, Reynolds also gave a shout out to Lively on her birthday and responded to a fan, who was thinking the same thing we all are: when are we going to see baby No. 3?
“Get that baby outta there!” the user wrote.
Reynolds joked that he was not ready for another child yet. “I keep whispering, ‘Stay in…’” he teased.
The couple are already parents to two daughters, James and Inez. When it comes to sharing details about their family, Reynolds and Lively are notoriously private, so no word yet on the sex or name of the fifth member of the Lively-Reynolds clan. Don’t expect Reynolds to be disappointed if the baby is a girl and not a boy, though.
“Having a daughter was a dream come true for me. If I could have nine daughters, I would be thrilled,” Reynolds told People back in 2016.
