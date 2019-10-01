Ruby Rose Almost Paralyzed By Injury On Set Of Batwoman

View this post on Instagram

To everyone asking about my new Pez dispenser scar on my neck... A couple of months ago I was told I needed an emergency surgery or I was risking becoming paralyzed... I had herniated two discs doing stunts, and they were close to severing my spinal chord. I was in chronic pain and yet couldn’t feel my arms... Thank you Dr Bray for everything you did and for allowing me to keep working and doing what I love. I am forever in your debt. And to anyone asking why I let them video it.. Did you not watch that Greys anatomy episode where they left a towel in a patient?? Also I wanted to see what happens when we go under.