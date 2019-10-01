Ruby Rose Almost Paralyzed By Injury On Set Of Batwoman

Ahead of the premiere of The CW's Batwoman Ruby Rose shared a video of a gruesome emergency surgery she underwent after sustaining a severe injury on set. Rose, who stars as the titular superhero in the series, revealed in an Instagram post that she herniated two discs in her spine while doing stunts, resulting in a loss of feeling in her arms. She was told she needed emergency surgery or she could become paralyzed. Luckily, the surgery was a success.
The video, which squeamish fans should know gives a full view of the operation, follows Rose's entire journey under the knife, ending with the star awake and standing.
"Thank you Dr Bray for everything you did and for allowing me to keep working and doing what I love," Rose wrote in her Instagram caption. "I am forever in your debt. And to anyone asking why I let them video it.. Did you not watch that Grey's Anatomy episode where they left a towel in a patient?? Also I wanted to see what happens when we go under."
To everyone asking about my new Pez dispenser scar on my neck... A couple of months ago I was told I needed an emergency surgery or I was risking becoming paralyzed... I had herniated two discs doing stunts, and they were close to severing my spinal chord. I was in chronic pain and yet couldn’t feel my arms... Thank you Dr Bray for everything you did and for allowing me to keep working and doing what I love. I am forever in your debt. And to anyone asking why I let them video it.. Did you not watch that Greys anatomy episode where they left a towel in a patient?? Also I wanted to see what happens when we go under.
Rose previously underwent back surgery in January 2018, according to a now-deleted tweet.
"For the past few years (decade) I’ve been dealing with a spine issue," it read, according to People. "I am now recovering from a back procedure, but I do need to stay active, so before I get seen with my cane and wheelchair in public, I’d rather put it out there that I’m fine and going to be fine."
Reps for the actress and The CW did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment. Batwoman premieres October 6 at 8 p.m. ET.
