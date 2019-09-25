When we’re looking for brunette colour inspiration, Mila Kunis always pops up in our search. The actress' chocolate-brown roots are her trademark, and since emerging on the scene in the early 2000s, she’s rarely veered from her natural colour and mid-length style (aside from the occasional haircut and very subtle highlights a few years back).
So, it was a shock when, earlier this week, Kunis stepped out with a complete hair makeover. The actress was spotted rocking platinum-blonde hair with turquoise blue tips (à la Taylor Swift) hidden under a baseball cap. The colour is a far cry from the brunette strands we’re used to, but the update is right on trend for autumn.
Kunis isn’t the first celebrity to join the platinum bandwagon this season. Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Khloé Kardashian all revealed various shades of blonde hair in recent weeks. So, if you've been itching to get honey highlights or go full white-blonde, the time is now.
We have yet to see Kunis' new colour minus the baseball hat, but we'll be patiently waiting for a big reveal. Given her track record, we're sure there will be some gorgeous red-carpet beauty moments ahead.
