Jackie Aina Breaks Her Silence On Bullying, Black Influencers, & Deleting Her Twitter

No, I have never thought or felt that. I've been pretty consistent with my message. For example, if I talk about a makeup brand that I no longer support, one thing that I always make very clear is, "This is where I stand, and if you choose to align yourself or use that brand in spite of how I feel, that's your business." Just because I'm the most vocal influencer doesn't mean I should be looked at as the only one. It's a lot of pressure. Why does it need to be the opinion of this one black woman in the industry when there are tons that we should be supporting, uplifting, and valuing?