Whitney Port: What I Learned From My Miscarriage

There are so many children looking for wonderful people to adopt them, and that’s an option that I have and continue to consider for my own family. Reflecting back on it now, my miscarriage taught me that parenthood is complicated even before it happens. Our bodies are capable of so much, and when yours doesn’t work according to plan, it can be devastating. But a closed door can also mean an open heart, and that’s the true root of being a mom. So, if I can leave you with a few simple words of advice, they would be to not give up and not blame yourself. Miscarriage does not mean you are any less meant to be a mother.

