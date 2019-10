A 14-Year-Old Allegedly Committed Suicide After Being Period Shamed At School

In utterly upsetting news, a 14-year-old girl from Kenya died by suicide last week after allegedly being period-shamed by her teacher after bleeding through her clothes. Jackline Chepngeno was reportedly kicked out of class after getting her period for the first time ever last Friday in class.The girl’s mother, Beatrice Koech, told The Daily Nation that her daughter didn’t have a pad on hand, and bled through her pants. Koech said the teacher at her school in Kabiangek (which is located in Kenya’s southwester region) called her daughter “dirty,” and humiliated her publicly . Local authorities say the teen’s death is under investigation, BBC reports.