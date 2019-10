Hailey Bieber Admits Comments About Her Marriage Got In Her Head

In her cover interview, Hailey admitted that yes, she did read the comments on her Instagram, and it was hard to push past them . “When I had hundreds of thousands of comments bombarding me with: ‘He’s never going to this,’ ‘You’re never going to that,’ ‘You’ll be divorced by then,’ you can’t help but wonder, ‘Does someone see something that I don’t see?’” she said. “It starts to mess with your mind. But the only two people in a relationship are the two people in it. I’ve been working on retraining my thought process to understand that.”