Kylie Jenner Was Never Going To Pose For Playboy — Here’s Who Changed Her Mind

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are more than just partners — they're collabors (their greatest collaboration being the Kylie x Travis release of baby Stormi), which is why Scott was the only one who could convince the Lip Kit creator to pose for Playboy. The "Sicko Mode" singer was the creative director of the shoot, photographed by Sasha Samsonova, and also the interviewer when it came to asking Jenner about her Playboy experience and life as the 22-year-old billionaire mom.
"I never thought that I would pose for Playboy, but I love the new covers," Jenner said in the interview. "I love what Playboy is doing right now creatively, and when you presented me with the idea—that you would be behind the cover and creative direction and be in control of the images—I thought it was a perfect fit, because I trust you and your vision."
Advertisement
Much of the interview, and therefore shoot, functioned as a defense of motherhood and sexuality. It's likely Jenner's hesitance to pose for Playboy came from the idea that someone who is a mother, as well as a public figure, should not be openly sexual.
"You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn’t mean you have loose morals or you’re not a good mother," she told Scott in the interview. "You can be sexy and still be a badass mom."
According to People, Scott's mood board for the project, “evoked emotions of pleasure, freedom and sensuality, juxtaposed with innocence, an ode to their love, and the beauty of Kylie being captured through her lover’s perspective.” Samsonova is also the photographer behind a number of other shoots for Jenner, including for Kylie Skin.
Jenner first teased the shoot earlier this week, posting a snap of herself embracing Scott, nude except for a cowboy hat.
"When Houston meets LA," she wrote.
The full issue is out September 17.
Advertisement