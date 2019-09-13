The Tiny Detail You Missed At The Marc Jacobs Show

But not every street-style girl wears over-the-top nail art — so, to keep things real, runway manicurist Jin Soon Choi also created a series of simpler nail looks to complement the wild ones. A few of the models got long, oval-shaped nails coated with a nude colour in a nod to ‘80s glamour. Some of them got clear, buffed looks. And several even got chipped designs — yes, chipped on purpose. Jacobs wanted it all to feed into the theme of individuality, and his go-to nail artists worked overtime to provide just that.