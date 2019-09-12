Kim Kardashian West Living On A Ranch In Wyoming Is The Simple Life Sequel We Deserve

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's next chapter may be a far cry from Calabasas. Over the past year or so, West has frequently spoken about his love of Wyoming. In fact, he hosted his Ye album listening party there, and now, according to wife Kardashian, he's purchased a ranch, and the family could be moving there. But, Kardashian stresses, not full time.
"We love Wyoming," she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. "It's always been such an amazing place. My husband did just buy a ranch there. His dream and his vision is to move there. I love L.A. So I envision summers, I envision some weekends."
The ranch is located in Cody, WY, according to TMZ, and is worth $14 million, and is "5,000 acres or something" — Kardashian's words.
Later in the interview, during a game called "Show Me Your Phone," the shapewear creator had to cough up the most recent text between her and her husband, and it coincidentally was also ranch-related.
"West Lake," West sent alongside a photo of a lake and a sign. "The first ranch in our family. 50 years from now this will mean so much to us."
It's a sweet text, but Kardashian once again tried to temper excitement.
"He's so excited to maybe be moving to Wyoming," she said. "Well, I don't know, not full time."
However, things are apparently getting somewhat serious, since People reported that West has been looking at schools in the state, but it appears Kardashian herself isn't sure where she falls, since she detailed in Vogue Arabia a similar, but more Wyoming-focused, situation.
“I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles,” she explained.
Basically, moving to Wyoming? Wy(oming) not? Hahahahaha.
