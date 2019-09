Facebook Is Giving Your Face Some Privacy

Today is a Good Day for those of y’all who like your privacy on the internet (so, everyone?). Facebook recently announced they will be making facial recognition an opt-in feature , instead of a default setting. This means that when you upload a new album or photo, Facebook won’t automatically tag you and your friends like it has done since December 2017. For existing users of Facebook , news-feed notifications should be popping up this week to educate you on how exactly the new opt-in feature works — and if you do nothing, it should switch off anyway. For new users, the facial-recognition feature should be off when you sign up, only turning on if you go into Settings and opt in.