Rihanna’s Fenty x Savage Fashion Show Is Coming To Amazon Prime

"I couldn’t be more excited that everyone will have full access to The Savage x Fenty Show this year," Bad Gal Ri Ri said in a press release announcing the collaboration. "We are working on creating a bold, sexy, super energetic experience for our viewers." Following the live show, this year’s Savage X Fenty Show will be available to stream. The Amazon Prime Video special will also feature an exclusive look behind the scenes at the making of the show.