Rihanna’s Fenty x Savage Fashion Show Is Coming To Amazon Prime

Rihanna, our gracious and inclusive queen, has no plans of lifting her Fenty stiletto off our necks. That Rihanna reign just won't let up. As rumours swirl that she is in the studio working on her ninth studio album, Robyn Rihanna Fenty has released her LVMH-backed clothing line and now, is preparing Fenty x Savage for its latest fashion week presentation. However, unlike last year's lingerie showing that included the most plus-sized models of any New York Fashion Week show last season, the second annual runway show will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories on Friday, September 20.
"I couldn’t be more excited that everyone will have full access to The Savage x Fenty Show this year," Bad Gal Ri Ri said in a press release announcing the collaboration. "We are working on creating a bold, sexy, super energetic experience for our viewers." Following the live show, this year’s Savage X Fenty Show will be available to stream. The Amazon Prime Video special will also feature an exclusive look behind the scenes at the making of the show.
"Rihanna has conquered the worlds of music, film, beauty and fashion. She has re-invented the idea of what fashionable lingerie should be for a global customer," Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said via press release. "The brand authentically reflects empowering statements of inclusivity, body positivity and fun! The Savage x Fenty Show promises to be a ground-breaking and truly unique experience and we’re thrilled to give our global customers an exclusive front row seat."
While we don't have any intel on the design inspiration just yet, we can rest assured that Rihanna will stay true to the Savage brand ethos, centring women in a lingerie market that traditionally catered to the male gaze. "Women should be wearing lingerie for their damn selves," Rihanna told Vogue in her May 2018 cover story. “I can only hope to encourage confidence and strength by showing lingerie in another light. [...] I want people to wear Savage x Fenty and think, I’m a bad bitch. I want women to own their beauty.”
