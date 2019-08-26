J. Lo Is The Only Latinx Actress Over 45 To Hold A Lead Role In The Last 12 Years

“No matter which part of the film ecosystem we examined, Latinxs were vastly underrepresented,” Dr. Smith said in a statement released with the study. “This community represents nearly half of Angelenos, 39% of Californians, and 18% of the U.S. population. At a time where Latinos in our country are facing intense concerns over their safety, we urgently need to see the Latino community authentically and accurately represented throughout entertainment.”