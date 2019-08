J. Lo Is The Only Latinx Actress Over 45 To Hold A Lead Role In The Last 12 Years

It’s also bad for business. As more and more people move towards the comfort of streaming movies and TV from their couch (let’s face it, sweatpants > real pants), the film industry is currently struggling to retain theater-going audiences. In a recent New York Times feature called “How Will Movies Survive The Next 10 Years?” industry leaders ranging from J.J. Abrams to Lena Waithe weighed in on the marked shift in movie-viewing habits, and how that will impact Hollywood going forward. Latinx audiences represent $1.7 trillion in consumer spending, making up 23% of movie tickets sold. Obviously, representation and diversity matter beyond crass dollars and cents, but the fact is that the industry has a financial stake in making sure everyone has their story told in an authentic and realistic way.