Celebs Are Coming To Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Defense After Private Jet Backlash

Meghan Markle's birthday celebrations have turned into a national controversy. She and Prince Harry, along with son Archie, took trips to both Spain and France last week aboard private jets, prompting accusations of hypocrisy from fans. Back in June, the couple called upon the public to do their part in saving the planet, but air travel is responsible for more than 2% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the European Commision. While Elton John took responsibility for the second jet on Monday, reasoning that he made up for is emissions with a donation to Carbon Footprint™, he condemned the press and public's constant critique of the couple, and now other celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres are echoing his sentiments.
"Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation," the comedian tweeted on Monday. "They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better."
Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation. They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better. pic.twitter.com/226pRO1fj1— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 19, 2019
Pink also chimed in Monday night, writing, "I’m happy to see people coming to the defense of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The way people treat her is the most public form of bullying I have seen in a while. It’s out of control. Let’s all be a bit kinder, huh? Let’s show our children that it’s cool to be kind."
I’m happy to see people coming to the defense of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The way people treat her is the most public form of bullying I have seen in a while. It’s out of control. Let’s all be a bit kinder, huh? Let’s show our children that it’s cool to be kind.— P!nk (@Pink) August 20, 2019
On Tuesday, she once again came to the couple's defense:
So you’re saying kindness is not an option for you. And you’re a self help expert? https://t.co/soYQLqeUFi— P!nk (@Pink) August 20, 2019
Later that evening, Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney shared a post on Instagram voicing her disgust with "racist bullies" who she believes are at the heart of this backlash. "3 years of undeserved hate and abuse," she wrote alongside the note. "It’s enough."
Markle has certainly not had an easy go of it since becoming Duchess, plagued by her press-happy estranged family members and rumors of tension in the palace. As a new mother, she was offered some respite as she recovered with baby Archie. However, it seems the attacks have begun again the moment she's started to return to public life, and Elton John warned his fans of the consequences.
"Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends," he tweeted. "I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death."
The Duke and Duchess have not commented on the backlash, but they did post this message on Instagram, which is close enough:
This story has been updated with additional information.
