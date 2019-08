Chanel Pumps The Breaks On Its Hong Kong Cruise Show

Last month, the French fashion house announced it would present its cruise collection in Hong Kong, but is now reconsidering due to the city's social unrest, WWD is reporting . On Sunday, a protest in Hong Kong drew 1.7 million people, the second-largest amount of demonstrators since the political unrest began in June. “Like all brands present in Hong Kong, we are keeping a close watch on events, and have not yet made a decision,” Chanel tells WWD. The protests have been peaceful but the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights still issued a statement of concern.