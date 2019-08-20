Rami Malek & Lucy Boynton Found A New Way To Profess Their Love to Each other

Celebrities don't need to send love letters to express affection — they can just gush over one another in interviews. So it goes with Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek, who each dedicated a healthy chunk of a pair of new interviews to swooning over each other.
Boynton — who stars in Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix series The Politician — recalled their romantic Oscar moment fondly. After admitting she "blacked out" during Malek's big gesture, she told The Cut, "Him winning for his performance was like winning for the tip of the iceberg of everything he had done. You kind of forget that there are hundreds of other people in the room."
Boynton and Malek met while filming Bohemian Rhapsody. Malek portrayed Queen legend Freddie Mercury (and won an Oscar for it) while Boynton played Mercury's longtime companion Mary Austin. At the Academy Awards, accepting his Best Actor trophy, Malek credited his girlfriend.
"Lucy Boynton, you're the heart of this film, you are beyond immensely talented," Malek said. "You have captured my heart."
Malek is seemingly just as fond of Boynton as he was months ago on Oscar night. Much of Malek's interview with GQ takes place in the Goop store, where Malek attempts to find Boynton the perfect gift. Malek settled on a stick of deodorant wrapped in a jewellery box, and a necklace thrown haphazardly in a bag — a loving prank.
"She'll think I'm being goofy," he told GQ of the sweet-but-devious plan.
Perhaps Malek is just paying back a favour; in April of 2018, Boynton had her wisdom teeth removed. She announced via Instagram, "Lost some wisdom today but the upside is ma boyfriend’s gonna be gettin a jazzy homemade necklace for his bday."
Hmm, coud that be the next viral Goop product?
