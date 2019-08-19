Kara Ross' Trump Connection Opens Up A Can Of Worms For The CFDA

View this post on Instagram

Day 18 of American Jewelry Stories 🇺🇸 #rp @Val.the.gem.gal Eco-Friendly Jewelry 💎❤️💍 One of the perks of being First Lady is the ability to have unique things made, which then serve as part of our American heritage. Michelle Obama (First Lady, 2009 – 2017) asked American jewelry designer @KaraRossNY to make wood jewelry out of a tree that had fallen on the White House lawn. These amazing bracelets were then gifted to heads of state and other officials. Many public figures use jewelry to send subtle messages. Maybe these pieces represented a commitment to the environment. Who knows? But they're definitely pretty and unique! 😍 ‍ ‍ #americanjewelrystories #americathejewelry #valthegemgal #michelleobama #firstladies #woodenjewelry #woodenbracelet #bracelet #ecofriendly #ecofriendlyjewelry #jewelrydesign #entrepreneur #femaleentrepreneur #girlboss #bossbabe