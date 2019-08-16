It has been entirely too long since we’ve checked in with our favourite Netflix couple Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky. Now, the actors who play the lovebirds and contract-makers in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before have a message for fans about the release date of the upcoming movie.
The news comes from videos on Lara Condor’s Instagram Story, where Condor appears with co-star Noah Centineo.
“Lana, why are you so sad?” asks Centineo, who is holding the camera in the video.
“I’m not sad!” Condor replies. “I’m happy. Because we have a release date, for To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You.”
In unison, Condor and Centineo reveal that the release date is February 12, 2020. (Valentine's Day plans —set.)
There’s more news, though. Condor and Centineo also teased that they’re doing more than just filming the second movie: They’re also working on the third film.
To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is based on Jenny Han’s novel of the same name. It tells the story of Lara Jean, whose secret love letters are delivered to her former crushes. Due to some romantic comedy hijinks, this leads Lara Jean to enter into a fake relationship with Peter, her one-time crush. The upcoming movie, P.S. I Still Love You is based on Han’s sequel of the same name and follows the adventures of Peter and Lara Jean. The third book is titled Always and Forever, Lara Jean and is seemingly the source material for third film, currently in the works.
There may still be months to go before the next To All The Boys movie drops on Netflix, but this short video on Condor's Instagram proves that she and Centineo continue to have as much adorable chemistry as they did onscreen — even if they're just great friends in real life.
