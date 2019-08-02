To celebrate the launch, MADE, in partnership with Mastercard, will host an event like no other, featuring a Fred Segal Sunset pop-up in Los Angeles today. "It will be a fun 80s-themed party with Susanna Hoffs (of the Bangles) performing and roller skaters," the duo hinted. At the pop-up, shoppers can experience the design process firsthand and take home a piece (or all five) from the capsule.