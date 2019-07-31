Elizabeth Olsen Is Reportedly Engaged To Musician Boyfriend

Elizabeth Olsen is having a good year. She's one of the core stars in Marvel's Avengers franchise, she starred in one of Facebook Watch's stand-out series, and now she's ending the summer engaged, according to reports.
People writes that the 30-year-old actress and younger sister to the Olsen twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley, is set to marry her boyfeirend Robbie Arnett. Arnett is a musician and frontman for indie pop group Milo Greene (you absolutely know the song "1975"). Refinery29 has reached out to Olsen's rep for confirmation.
The couple was first linked back in 2017 after they were seen at a few events together. Previously, Olsen dated and was engaged to actor Boyd Holbrook, who is now married to Danish actress Tatiana Pajkovic.
Olsen's Instagram is full of sweet moments between the couple, including the below one that would make her Ingrid Goes West character, Taylor Sloane, quite envious.
And since we're talking Olsen romance, here's a quick update on the rest of the brood: Mary-Kate is still married to her French banker husband, Olivier Sarkozy, and a step-mom to his two children. Ashley, meanwhile, split from her boyfriend Richard Sachs in 2017, and has since been dating Louis Eisner, an artist. Daily Mail recently speculated that the two were also engaged. Joint wedding, anyone?
