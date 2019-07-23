H&M Will Debut Its First Chinese Designer Capsule Collection This Fall

“When I was designing the capsule, my priority was to reflect Chinese culture and my brand identity in a meaningful way, sell through became secondary,” 28-year-old Chen said. “I chose some iconic looks from my archive, and gave it an update in colourway, material and details. For example, we used 100 percent recycled nylon mesh fabric to construct my bodysuit, and that came out of a discussion I had with H&M on how to integrate sustainability into my brand.”