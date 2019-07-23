Selena Gomez Has The Best Tattoo Collection — & No One Ever Noticed

There are a few celebrities known for their massive tattoo collections, like Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna, who together rack up nearly 100 tattoos in total. Nowhere on the that list would you expect to see see Selena Gomez's name. However, the multi-hyphenate star has an impressive collection of her own — one most people rarely ever notice.
When we first met Gomez, she was tattoo-free — probably because she got her early start on the Disney Channel as teenage witch Alex Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place. Once her House of Mouse days ended, Gomez headed straight to the tattoo studio to start her ink bank.
Now, with 10 and counting, Gomez is the owner of some of the best tiny tattoos in Hollywood. Don't believe it? Check ahead for her entire collection.