AOC & Other Congresswomen Call Out Trump’s Racist Subtweet

Ocasio-Cortez had a longer response ready. “Mr. President, the country I ‘come from,’ & the country we all swear to, is the United States. But given how you’ve destroyed our border with inhumane camps, all at a benefit to you & the corps who profit off them, you are absolutely right about the corruption laid at your feet,” she wrote at the beginning of a thread. “You are angry because you can’t conceive of an America that includes us. You rely on a frightened America for your plunder.”