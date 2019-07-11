Lady Gaga's Makeup Line Is Hitting Amazon For Prime Day — But Act Fast

To sweeten the deal, Haus Laboratories is also launching six, limited-edition makeup duos. You can choose from Glam Attack Shimmer Powder Duos in Speed Queen, Give 'Em Heaven, and Downtown Punk for $36 USD; Le Riot Gloss Duos in Laced, Seductress, and Hypocrite for $32 USD; and RIP Lip Liner Duos in Floor It, Royalty, and Slay Me for $26 USD. Unfortunately, these duos are only available while supplies last, so we suggest prioritizing these for your pre-order purchase.