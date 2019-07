Lady Gaga's Makeup Line Is Hitting Amazon For Prime Day — But Act Fast

Gaga's initial launch includes six curated makeup kits, each priced at $49 USD: Haus of Chained Ballerina, Haus of Goddess, Haus of Rose B*tch, Haus of Rockstar, Haus of Dynasty, and Haus of Metal Head. Each collection features Glam Attack, which Gaga described to Allure as as liquid shimmer powder that you can use all over your face. "It gives you the opportunity to apply it very heavily, or lightly and shade it out, or to do both," she said. There's also a demi-matte and waterproof RIP Lip Liner, named because it's "to die for" Gaga told Allure. Finally, each kit features a Le Riot Lip Gloss, a multi-dimensional gloss in varying finishes that can be worn alone or layered over the lipstick. Considering these products were co-created by Gaga's long-time makeup artist, Sarah Tanno , you know they'll be good.